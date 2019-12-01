Iraq: Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 12 - December 2019

2020/01/15 | 16:35 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: World Health Organization, Health Cluster

Country: Iraq

Emergency type: Conflict

Reporting period: 01.12.2019 - 31.12.2019

As a follow up to the broad discussion on Al-Karama camp in Salah Al Din governorate, an inter-cluster mission, facilitated by OCHA, was recommended to take place after the visit of the HC to the Governor of Salah Al Din to assess conditions and speak with IDPs regarding access to sponsorship, freedom of movement and civil documentation.



This was rescheduled twice due to absence of access letters and is planned to take place in January 2020.

In June 2019, the Health Cluster Forum agreed to conduct a National Partners’ survey at country cluster level that focused on:

• Current technical expertise

• Service provision

• Surge capacity

Subsequently, the survey was rolled out to national partners at country level.



In Iraq, 10 out of the 13 national partners completed the survey, i.e., 77% responses.



Based on the results of the survey, country cluster dashboards were developed and shared by the Global Health Cluster, showing customized information.



The Iraq Health Cluster plans to have a meeting with the national partners in January 2020 to discuss the results of this survey and provide feedback to the Global Cluster.

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020 was launched on 4th December 2019.



It seeks $29 billion to help 109 million people around the world.

• Under the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020, Iraq is seeking approximately USD 520 million to assist 1.77 million vulnerable and affected people with acute humanitarian needs.

The English version of the GHO document can be found at the following link : http://bit.ly/2NiQyYe

In light of the transition phase in Iraq and in order to facilitate the handover of services from humanitarian partners to stabilization actors and the government under the humanitarian-development nexus, while ensuring sustained quality healthcare services are in place through capacity building of the national institutions, the Health Cluster decided to develop a Durable Solutions Operational Plan for 2020, which would be based on the activities of the HRP 2020.



A draft was prepared by the Cluster in December and it is expected to be finalized and shared with all partners in early January 2020.