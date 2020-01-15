Ministry of Construction reveals the percentage of implementation of a vital project to reduce traffic in Baghdad

2020/01/15 | 18:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Wednesday, the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities announced that it will continue the implementation of the strategic intersection south of Baghdad, within the cycle of Yusifiyah for rapid traffic, with a completion rate of 10% for the first stage and 23% for the second stage.

The media office in the ministry told the Iraqi News Agency that the project is implemented by the General Hammurabi Company and under the supervision of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges," noting that "the project has a major role to link to Highway Traffic No.



1 in Baghdad, as a second outlet for it" .

He added, "The project will contribute to alleviating the traffic momentum on the southern entrance to the Baghdad axis (Hilla - Baghdad), and contribute significantly to facilitating the movement of vehicles and the transportation of goods and travelers, and provides a new path for the flow of vehicles with the specifications of expressways."