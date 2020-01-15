Commander of Sinjar protection units killed in airstrikes: source

2020/01/15 | 22:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

An Iraqi source confirmed the death of commander of the Sinjar

protection units Zardasht Shankali in northern Iraq as a result of air strikes

on the town.The attacks also led to the injury of a large number of civilians

from the Yazidi sect and the destruction of an elementary school that was empty

during the air strikes.The Nineveh Operations Command has earlier on Wednesday confirmed

the killing of eight people and the injury of six others in the strikes.