Commander of Sinjar protection units killed in airstrikes: source

2020/01/15 | 22:45 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
An Iraqi source confirmed the death of commander of the Sinjar
protection units Zardasht Shankali in northern Iraq as a result of air strikes
on the town.The attacks also led to the injury of a large number of civilians
from the Yazidi sect and the destruction of an elementary school that was empty
during the air strikes.The Nineveh Operations Command has earlier on Wednesday confirmed
the killing of eight people and the injury of six others in the strikes.