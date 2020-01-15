Qatar’s deputy prime minister arrives in Erbil meet Kurdistan PM

2020/01/15 | 23:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On late Wednesday evening, top Kurdish officials welcomed to Erbil Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil.

The meeting that was attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who discussed with Bin-Jassim the urgent need for de-escalating current US-Iranian tensions playing out on Iraqi soil and of urging all parties to preserve peace and security in the region.

Prime Minister Barzani warned that instability and insecurity could jeopardize the progress that's been made in development and reconstruction over the past several years.

In reference to the regional cabinet's “ambitious reform program to modernize and diversify the economy of the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is committed to making the Kurdistan Region a choice destination for investors and to improving the lives of all the peoples of Iraq,” a statement on KRG website read.

Minister al-Thani “recognized the economic opportunities presented by the Kurdistan Region for Qatari investors and praised the Kurdistan Regional Government for its efforts in promoting economic growth and stability in the region,” the statement added.

The meeting concluded with the Qatari envoy expressing his country's desire to strengthen bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region, especially in terms of trade.

Editing by John J.



