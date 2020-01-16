Gulf Air to operate recovery flights from Iraq

2020/01/16 | 00:55 - Source: Iraq News

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced that it will operate recovery flights from Najaf International Airport to Bahrain International Airport from January 16 to 21 to transport its passengers who are currently in Iraq.Most of these recovery flights are operating with the same flight numbers and at the same time as the originally scheduled flights. ‎‏The airline also confirms that all passengers not holding Gulf Air tickets, who travelled to Iraq by road or through airlines, can arrange to purchase tickets from Najaf International Airport to board any Gulf Air recovery flight from January 16 to 21. ‎‏Gulf Air is working closely with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Republic of Iraq, and the Consulate of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Najaf to communicate with Gulf Air passengers wishing to return home.



All passengers and Bahrainis in Najaf can contact their travel agencies, local Gulf Air office or Gulf Air’s contact centre for any further information. ‎‏Gulf Air continues to monitor the situation in Iraq very closely.



The safety of passengers and its crew remains the airline’s utmost priority.



- TradeArabia News Service