World: The Grand Bargain in Practice: A few examples of the Grand Bargain implementation at country level in 2018 (15 January 2020)


World: The Grand Bargain in Practice: A few examples of the Grand Bargain implementation at country level in 2018 (15 January 2020)
2020/01/16 | 03:35 - Source: Relief Web
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Source: The Grand Bargain

Country: Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, Peru, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), World, Yemen

These are a few examples of implementation of the Grand Bargain commitments by the Signatories at country level in 2018.

The examples have been extracted from the Grand Bargain Annual Independent Report 2019 and are not exhaustive.

They have been reported by the Signatories as their contributions to the Grand Bargain efforts.

Read all text from Relief Web
Sponsored Links