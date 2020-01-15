Afghanistan: R2P Monitor, Issue 49 (15 January 2020)

2020/01/16 | 07:40 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect

Country: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, China, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen

R2P Monitor is a bimonthly bulletin applying the atrocity prevention lens to populations at risk of mass atrocities around the world.



Issue 49 looks at developments in Afghanistan, China, Myanmar (Burma), Syria, Yemen, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, South Sudan and Venezuela.