Syrian Arab Republic: Camp Profile - Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, October 2019

2020/01/16 | 12:55 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Al Hol settlement.



Primary data was collected through household surveys between 22 and 25 September, prior to military escalation in northeast Syria starting on 9 October.



Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management.



In some cases, further additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Al Hol camp has hosted both Iraqi refugees and Syrian IDPs for years.



Its population increased significantly after December 2018 due to new arrivals from Deir-ez-Zor’s East Line.



A programme of managed returns is being implemented but was not active at the time of data collection.



At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an INGO, and self-administered.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 69,0151

Number of households: 19,1941

Number of shelters: No data

First arrivals: May 2016

Camp area: 2.41 km