INA – BAGHDAD

Security Media Cell – SMC announced the destruction of Labwah camp and the killing of all the terrorists inside it in Hamrin Mountains.

According to accurate intelligence and with the aim of tracking down terrorist elements of Daesh, Iraqi Air Force carried out F-16 air strikes in al-Shay valley in the Hamrin mountain range, a statement by SMC to Iraqi News Agency INA.