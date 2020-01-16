KRG vows to implement Kurdistan's Reform Bill within two months

2020/01/16 | 23:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reiterated on Thursday the importance of the region's newly passed Reform Bill, promising that it would come into effect within the coming two months.

“The regional government is going to implement reform and will not deviate from it,” KRG spokesperson Jotyar Adil told reporters, adding, “the goal of the reform is not to withhold salaries in order to return it to the treasury, but rather it is to achieve class justice.”

KRG Diwan Chief Omid Sabah said that the Reform Bill will come into effect within the coming 60 days.

The comments came during a press conference just ahead of a Kurdistan Region parliamentary vote that approved the KRG’s Reform Bill, an initiative that has the stated aim of establishing a “fair” pension system for public servants and workers.

The public has long complained that they absorbed the brunt of the region’s financial crisis over the past few years amid KRG budget shortages while high-ranking government employees and lawmakers enjoyed high salaries and lavish lifestyles.

Adil also reassured those who were political prisoners and families of martyrs that the Reform Bill would not affect their salaries but is instead intended to remove government payments to individuals who do not belong to those categories.

Although the numbers are not clear, there are many individuals or families in the Kurdistan Region who receive multiple payments for having more than one former victim in their household.



Some are alleged to have faked documents to obtain compensation for the deaths of relatives or being political prisoners.

The Secretary of the Kurdistan Region's Council of Ministers, Amanj Rahim, said that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has stressed the continuation of efforts to ensure that the families of martyrs and political prisoners are covered by financial compensation in accordance with the provisions of the Iraqi constitution.

