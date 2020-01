2020/01/16 | 23:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Yehia Rasool, Iraq's defense ministry spokesperson, on Thursday said that the Iraqi Air Force carried out a military operation against ISIS elements in Hamrin mountains.

The air strikes managed to kill all terrorist elements, according to Rasool and to destroy their camp.

The raid comes within the framework of the army's counter-terrorism efforts to uproot the ISIS caliphate and prevent it from revival.