World 'will not rest' until answers on downed Iran jet: Canada

2020/01/17 | 01:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Canada's foreign minister on Thursday vowed to push Iran for answers about the mistaken downing of a passenger plane amid high tensions after the US killed one of Tehran's top commanders, AFP reported.

The plane was hit and all 176 people on board were killed just hours after Iran fired strikes against US troops stationed in Iraq in retaliation for a drone attack that killed its most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani.

"In the wake of such a horrific tragedy there are many questions," Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a meeting in London.

"Families want answers, the international community wants answers, the world is waiting for answers and we will not rest until we get them."