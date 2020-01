2020/01/17 | 13:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged 'de-escalation' of tensions between Iran and the United States after Iranian forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet.

"The tragedy with a Ukraine Airlines plane is a very serious red flag and signal to start working on de-escalation and not on constant threats and combat aviation flights in this region," Lavrov said.