Khamenei hails strikes against US in Iraq despite obvious failure

2020/01/17 | 13:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Despite failing to cause any fatalities in retaliation for the death of Qassem Soleimani, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Iran's missile strikes on US targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support, Reuters reported.

During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan.



8 in response to a US drone strike on Jan.



3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.

"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against US targets as a "day of God".



His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".