Egypt reveals details of the initial agreement on the Al-Nahda Dam

2020/01/17 | 16:15 - Source: INA

Follow-up

The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources in Egypt said that some sites handled wrong information about the last round of Al-Nahda Dam negotiations in Washington.

The ministry pointed to the final statement issued by the meeting, which addressed many important points, where it was talked about the quantities of water to be stored and the years of filling by indicating that the filling will be in accordance with the hydrology of the river in the sense that it depends on the floods changing from year to year.

Noting that this concept does not depend on the number of years and quantities stored each year in a specific or fixed manner, but rather on the hydrology of the river and the state of the flood.

The ministry added, "The statement dealt with the first filling phase in a fast time, and running turbines to generate energy, which achieves the main objective of the dam without a massive impact on the downstream countries to contribute to providing energy to the Ethiopian people."