Honcharuk submitted his resignation against the background of leaked records

2020/01/17 | 16:15 - Source: INA

On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation after publishing statements attributed to him, criticizing Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyunderstanding of the economy.

"In order to remove all doubts about our respect and our trust towards the President, I wrote my letter of resignation and handed it over to the President," Honcharukwrote on his Facebook page.Commenting on statements sparked by the publication of a political crisis in Ukraine, Honcharukwrote that "its content artificially created the idea that I and my team do not respect the president.



This matter is incorrect.



I reached this position to implement the president's program."

The Ukrainian Presidency confirmed that it had received the letter of resignation, and indicated that it would be "studied".Recordings this week were released as from an informal meeting on December 16 between ministers and officials of the central bank.