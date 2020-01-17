Khamenei interferes in Iraq's affairs, urges US troops expulsion

2020/01/17 | 17:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in his rare Friday prayers sermon again interfered openly in the Iraqi domestic affairs, as he urged the expulsion of the US troops from Iraq and the Middle East.

"Resistance must continue until the region is completely freed from the enemy's tyranny," Khamenei said.

An activist considered his remarks reflect the fact that Iran is controlling the government of Iraq and is not even shy to say it.