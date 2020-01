2020/01/17 | 19:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Activist and paramedic Huda Khudeir was shot dead by the IMIS militias as she had supported public anti-regime protests, Iraqi War Crimes Documentation Center reported.

This comes as part of a number of assassination operations that have been executed in the Middle Eastern country over the past few months since anti-regime protests started in October.