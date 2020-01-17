Iraq is discussing three countries to sign partnership agreements similar to the one that took place with China.

2020/01/17 | 20:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The financial advisor to the Prime Minister, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency that "the government has approached the United States, Japan and South Korea to sign partnership agreements, related to infrastructure, direct production and development of the agricultural sector in addition to other sectors."

He added that "the American side welcomed the idea and promised to study it and respond to it," noting that "Iraq has an agreement on the strategic framework in various fields, but it needs a diplomatic move to activate it."Salih concluded by saying that "Iraq welcomes openness to all countries."

The advisor to the Prime Minister, Abdul Hussein Al-Hanin, had confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency , that Iraq stipulated that Chinese companies implement projects with American and European global technology, and that the government would not accept second-class projects, but rather first-class projects and serve the community.