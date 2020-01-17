The Interior Minister stresses not to give a chance to tamper with the security of Iraq

2020/01/17 | 20:20 - Source: INA

Holy Karbala - INA

Interior Minister Yassin Taher Al-Yasiri stressed the continuity of coordination between the various security services and not to give an opportunity to everyone trying to tamper with the security of Iraq and its people.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, said in his statement that he received that the Minister of Interior visited the leadership of the Middle Euphrates Operations in the holy Karbala Governorate, and he was received by the Operations Commander, Major General Ali Ghazi, and the minister listened to a brief explanation of the security situation within Boycott the responsibility of this leadership.



"

The Minister stressed the need to work to ensure the provision of security for all citizens, and the continuity of coordination between the various security services and not to give an opportunity to everyone trying to tamper with the security of Iraq and its people.