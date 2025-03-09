Israel to issue work permits for Syrian Druze in occupied Golan Heights
2025-03-09 18:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye
Israel to issue work permits for Syrian Druze in occupied Golan Heights Rayhan Uddin
Israel's defence ministry has said it will allow Druze communities in Syria to enter the occupied Golan Heights for work.
The ministry did not give a timeline for when the permits would be issued.
Syria's Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, is mostly inhabited by members of the Syrian Druze community.