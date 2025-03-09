2025-03-09 18:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye

Israel to issue work permits for Syrian Druze in occupied Golan Heights

Rayhan Uddin

Sun, 03/09/2025 - 14:16

Israel's defence ministry has said it will allow Druze communities in Syria to enter the occupied Golan Heights for work.

The ministry did not give a timeline for when the permits would be issued.

Syria's Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, is mostly inhabited by members of the Syrian Druze community.