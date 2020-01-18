Two Protesters Killed, 15 Injured in Baghdad

2020/01/18 | 01:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

At least two protesters were killed and 15 others were injured in the capital Baghdad on Friday evening.According to Iraqi reports, the security forces were attempting to bring the situation under control near Sanak Bridge before clashes erupted between the protesters and the forces.The death toll is likely to rise, reports added.Anti-government demonstrations have been ongoing in Iraq since the beginning of October, as a result of which hundreds of protesters have been killed and tens of thousands suffered injuries.