Locked down love: Erbil celebrates Valentine’s Day

2019/02/14 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Share this
To mark Valentine’s Day, Erbil’s Sami Abdulrahman Park invited lovers to lock down their love with a padlock on a fence in the park. The event was named ‘Love Day and Lock of Partnership.’The practice of putting padlocks, often engraved with the lovers’ initials, on fences or bridges became popular worldwide in the 2000s. Some municipalities have embraced the gesture while in others it has been named an act of vandalism.
Share this
To mark Valentine’s Day, Erbil’s Sami Abdulrahman Park invited lovers to lock down their love with a padlock on a fence in the park. The event was named ‘Love Day and Lock of Partnership.’The practice of putting padlocks, often engraved with the lovers’ initials, on fences or bridges became popular worldwide in the 2000s. Some municipalities have embraced the gesture while in others it has been named an act of vandalism.