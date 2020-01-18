PHOTOS: Tea shop in Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani dates back nearly five decades

2020/01/18 | 18:30 - Source: kurdistan 24

The Haji Rahman Tea Shop dates back nearly five decades.



(Photo: Kurdistan 24/Nasih Ali Khayat)

SULAIMANI (Kurdistan 24) – A tea shop in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province has been operating for over five decades, providing a place for locals to enjoy a warm drink and time with friends and family.

The Haji Rahman Tea Shop dates back nearly 50 years and is one of the oldest in Sulaimani.

The shop has been handed down from 10 families over the years and still provides service to locals in the area.

Photos: Nasih Ali Khayat