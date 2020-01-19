Iraq protester killed in Baghdad clashes

2020/01/19 | 12:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

An Iraqi demonstrator was killed during clashes with security forces on a key Baghdad bridge on Friday, months into a protest movement that has waned amid soaring US-Iran tensions, AFP reported.

Clashes flared suddenly Friday evening as demonstrators attempted to cross Al-Sinek Bridge in the heart of the Iraqi capital, a security source told AFP.Security forces, charged with preventing demonstrators from reaching the other side, fired tear gas, with one canister hitting a demonstrator in the chest and killing him.

A medical source said 24 people were also wounded or suffered breathing difficulties.