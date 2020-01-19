BCF distributes humanitarian aid to over 2,000 families in Mosul

2020/01/19 | 19:30 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) distributed humanitarian aid to 2,000 families inside the city of Mosul on Sunday in a campaign to assist underprivileged families.

Rizgar Ubed, head of the BCF’s Mosul office, told Kurdistan 24 the campaign was the second such initiative this year in Mosul.



Earlier this year, the humanitarian organization distributed financial aid to 350 orphans in the city, Ubed said.

“Today, 2,000 poor families will benefit from the humanitarian aid, as they will receive one basket of dry food,” he added.



“The aid was provided in coordination and cooperation with Kuwait.”

According to Ubed, 1,000 families will receive the aid this week and the other 1,000 will receive it next week.

The BCF opened its office in Mosul directly after the city’s liberation from the so-called Islamic State in 2017 to facilitate the returnee process and aid the low-income families there.

The BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan that often provides a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.

The organization was founded in 2005 and strives to honor the great legacy of Malla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany