Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to meet Trump, world leaders in Davos

2020/01/19 | 21:15 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 50th Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, next week and is expected to hold meetings with United States President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

According to a statement on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Presidency website, President Barzani was officially invited to attend the WEF from Jan.



21 to 24.



Aside from Trump, the Kurdish leader is expected to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several other world leaders, ministers, and high-ranking officials.

“The President is expected to focus on strengthening the Kurdistan Region’s relations with the international community and to convey the policies and position of the Kurdistan Region on regional and world affairs,” the KRG statement added.

The WEF holds an annual meeting at the end of January.



This year’s summit is titled “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World,” with a focus on pressing global economic, political, and security issues.

President Barzani is expected to deliver a speech during a panel called “An Unsettled Middle East.” He is one of several leaders from around the world invited to speak about the situation in Syria and Iraq.

The Kurdish president “will speak about the enduring impact of continuous unrest and crises in the Middle East, which have caused deep fear and concern around the world and in the region,” the KRG statement noted.

President Barzani will also highlight “how the current crisis is impacting peace and stability in the Gulf, Iraq, and Syria.”

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany