VIDEO: Kurdish father to donate his ears to disabled daughter

2020/01/19

Lea Reben Mohammed, Jan.



19, 2020.



(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A father in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani governorate plans to surgically donate his ears to his 9-year-old daughter with special needs.

Lea, 9, was born with a chromosome deficiency and has lived a challenging life since.



Her father Reben Mohammed says he has a “sacred duty” as a father to help her live a normal life without any obstacles.

“I brought Lea into this world, and I believe that my decision is a sacred duty as a father,” he told Kurdistan 24.

Mohammed said he would donate his ears, so his daughter can fit in with other children her age despite her disability.

Mohammed relayed a message to all parents who have children with special needs.



“Always support your children no matter what their case may be, so they can have a bright future and do not rely on anyone else.”

Lea is also homeschool by her parents.



Her mother Shene Qadir expressed her joy with Mohammed’s decision.



She told Kurdistan 24 Lea may feel left out as she grows older, especially because of her condition, which has affected the growth of her ears.

“My husband has made many sacrifices for Lea since she was born, and I don’t believe any other father would do as much for their disabled child,” Qadir told Kurdistan 24, adding she is proud of his choice.

Since she was born, Lea has had 10 major surgeries.



According to doctors, the 9-year-old requires another three significant operations They have also confirmed that her father’s ears are a match and there should be no complications in completing the ear transplant.





Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

(Additional reporting by Diyar Jamal)

