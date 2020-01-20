Iraq: Civilian Character of Camps Incident Tracking Matrix, 2019 – Final Report

2020/01/20 | 12:15 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster, CCCM Cluster

Country: Iraq

The Civilian Character of Camps Incident Tracking Matrix is a joint initiative of the CCCM and Protection Clusters focusing on incidents related to armed military/security actors’ presence in camps.



The tool aims to consistently track incidents, gauge trends and inform HC/HCT advocacy to uphold the civilian and humanitarian character of camps.



The Matrix is not a response mobilization tool; instead, remedial interventions continue to take place at the local level, including through referral to protection partners.



The tool was piloted across all Ninewa camps in 2018; and in April-May 2019, the Protection and CCCM Clusters rolled it out through trainings across Iraq.

Use of the Matrix

• 361 incidents* reported in 2019, representing a significant increase in use of the tool as compared to 2018.

• First two incidents reported using the tool in Centre/South in 2019 in Laylan 2 (Kirkuk) and Al Fallujah (Anbar) camps.

• 123 incidents reported in the last quarter of the year (Q4) only – period with the highest reporting rate.



The Q4 report includes some important incidents related to relocation movements occurring in the reporting period.

• Reporting picks in May could be associated to training rolled out in camps, and in October to relocation movements and continued awareness raising about civilian character of camps.

• 96% of incidents shared by Protection and CCCM actors in 2019.



Differently from 2018, no other group of humanitarian actors openly used the tool.



Another 4% of incidents were shared anonymously.

• 74% of incidents reported in 2019 based on primary data collected.





*Number of incidents reported in specific camps is not indicative of a higher number of violations, but may be related to greater usage of the reporting tool by partners in such camps.