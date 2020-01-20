KRG Receives Nearly 100 Syrian Refugees in Two Days

2020/01/20 | 12:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Sunday that it had received nearly 100 refugees from neighboring Syria in the past two days.The Joint Crisis Cooperation Center (JCC) of the KRG said in a statement that a total of 94 Syrian refugees were received in two days through the border crossing of Sihela.It further explained that 19,839 civilians have been received by the Kurdistan Region since October when people began to flee from Syria as a result of the Turkish offensive in north of the country.