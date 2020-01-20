Iraq protesters, police grapple for Baghdad streets as deadline expires

2020/01/20 | 13:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Hundreds of Iraqi anti-government protesters grappled with security forces in a bid to shut Baghdad streets on Monday, a deadline they had given authorities to implement long-awaited reforms, AFP reported.

Rallies have rocked Iraq since October but, fearing they would lose momentum amid spiralling regional tensions, protesters last Monday told the government it had one week to meet their demands or they would escalate.

They have called for early elections under a new voting law, an independent prime minister and for all corrupt officials to be held accountable.

Starting Sunday, young demonstrators in Baghdad and the south began sealing off highways and bridges with burning tyres ahead of the following day's deadline.