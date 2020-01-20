A statement regarding Basra demonstrations by the Operations Command

2020/01/20 | 17:35 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Basra Operations Commander confirmed that the parties that promoted the demonstrations were aiming at confusing the security situation and creating barriers between the security forces and the citizens.

"The leadership and the operating units are seriously seeking to provide the necessary protection for the whereabouts of the demonstrators as well as imposing the rule of law," said Basra Operations Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Qasim Jassim Nazzal, in a statement to Iraqi News Agency INA.