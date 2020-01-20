Iran Says Will Target Any Country Used for Anti-Tehran Plot

Mousavi made the remarks in a press conference on Monday when asked about Iraq’s complaint against Iran’s “violation” of its sovereignty after the IRGC’s retaliatory missile attacks on a US base in Iraq.The Iranian spokesman said Tehran had notified Baghdad of the attacks in advance, and they must answer why they have made such a complaint.“As we had earlier stated, we will target any place used for conspiracy against Iran,” Mousavi said, stressing that the US’ Ain al-Assad base in Iraq had been used to attack top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad Airport.“Iran has always wanted non-interference of foreign forces in the Iraqi territory, and once Iraq officially asked for Iran’s help, we provide assistance after notifying them,” he reminded.