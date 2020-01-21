Video: Iraqi Youth Angry at Slow Pace of Reform

2020/01/21 | 09:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From AFP.Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq protests swell with youth angry at slow pace of reform

Protests escalated across Iraq’s capital Baghdad as demonstrators sealed off streets with burning tyres in outrage at the government’s slow pace of reform.

View on YouTube

Source: dD3_Q4VYNvs