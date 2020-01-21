Iraq: Tribes Reject Parliament's Efforts to Oust US Forces

2020/01/21 | 17:45 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
The Arab tribes in
Iraqi province of Nineveh have rejected the recent efforts by the parliament to
oust the US forces from the country, a spokesperson said on Monday.Mozahim Hwet, a
spokesperson for the Arab tribes in Ninevah, said in a statement that they, as
the Sunnis, "reject the withdrawal of the US forces from Iraq," and
that the parliament's decision"was unilateral and it was passed without
the presence of the Sunnis and the Kurds."The Iraqi Council
of Representatives passed a resolution earlier this month to force the US and
other foreign troops to leave the country.The decision came
after an Iranian top commander was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.