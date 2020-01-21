Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (December 2019)

2020/01/21 | 18:00 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Algeria, Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Eritrea, Greece, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Italy, Libya, Pakistan, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey, World

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, 11,471 persons arrived in Italy by sea.

This is a 51% decrease in sea arrivals compared to the same period last year (23,370).





In December 2019, 589 individuals reached Italian shores, compared to 359 in December 2018.



For the fourth consecutive month, arrivals in 2019 are higher than those who have arrived in the corresponding period in 2018.