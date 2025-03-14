Syrian Druze clerics cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel

Iraq News Now

2025-03-14 16:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Dozens of Syrian Druze clerics crossed the armistice line in the Golan Heights into Israel, marking their community’s first pilgrimage to a revered shrine in decades.

A delegation of about 60 scholars will meet with the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, Mowafaq Tarif, in northern Israel. They will then proceed to the tomb of Nabi Shuaib in Galilee - the most important religious site for the Druze.

The Druze, followers of an esoteric monotheistic faith, are primarily spread across Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Druze men gather near a border barrier in Majdal Shams, a village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as they wait for buses on 14 March 2025 (AFP)

