UK MPs join Corbyn's call for 'Chilcot-style' inquiry into UK role in Gaza

A cross-party group of British MPs has backed former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's recent call for a "Chilcot-style" inquiry into the UK's involvement in Gaza.

In a letter to the prime minister on 4 March, Corbyn - now an independent MP - argued that Britain has "played a highly influential role in Israel's military operations".

He recalled the Chilcot inquiry into the invasion of Iraq, which found that Tony Blair's government had based its decision on "flawed intelligence and assessments".

Corbyn urged a similar inquiry into Britain's complicity with Israel's assault on Gaza, which has killed at least 61,000 people.

