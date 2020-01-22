Italian defense minister, in Erbil, pledges continued support of Peshmerga

2020/01/22 | 08:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Minister of Peshmerga Shorish Ismael and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini met in the Kurdistan Region's capital on Tuesday to discuss, among other things, the European country's continued support for Kurdish security forces.

A Guerini's plane touched down at Erbil International Airport that evening, Ismael was on hand to welcome him on the tarmac.

During the first part of his visit, the defense minister affirmed that “Italian forces will remain in Kurdistan Region, as they will continue training and support the Peshmerga forces.”

Guerini is expected to visit Italian troops currently stationed at Kurdistan Region military bases to which they have been deployed as part of the training mission.

In a previous visit to Erbil last month, Guerini met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where he highlighted the past relations between the Kurdistan Region and Italy.



He also thanked the Peshmerga, and people of Kurdistan in general, for their daring fight against the extremist group.

Read More: Kurdistan Region PM receives Italian defense minister

Guerini stated that “his country, as a key member of the Global Coalition against ISIS, will continue to support the Peshmerga and the KRG in protecting the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” according to a KRG statement.

Aside from providing training to Kurdish Peshmerga and Iraqi forces in recent years, Italy also provided humanitarian aid to 200 families in late 2017, displaced by a powerful earthquake that hit primarily in southern districts of the autonomous federal region.

Editing by John J.



Catherine