Toll from UXO blast in Syria city rises to 10: state media

From: Al monitor

A blast in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia killed at least 10 people on Saturday, state media reported, adding that it was triggered by a scrap dealer mishandling unexploded ordnance.

SANA news agency earlier reported that "the death toll from the explosion at a hardware store" in Latakia's southern neighbourhood of Al-Rimal had been eight.

The news agency said three children and a woman were among the victims of the blast at the store inside a four-storey building.

"Fourteen civilians were also injured, including four children," SANA said.