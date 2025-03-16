Toll from UXO blast in Syria city rises to 10: state media
2025-03-16 02:00:02 - From: Al monitor
A blast in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia killed at least 10 people on Saturday, state media reported, adding that it was triggered by a scrap dealer mishandling unexploded ordnance.
SANA news agency earlier reported that "the death toll from the explosion at a hardware store" in Latakia's southern neighbourhood of Al-Rimal had been eight.
The news agency said three children and a woman were among the victims of the blast at the store inside a four-storey building.
"Fourteen civilians were also injured, including four children," SANA said.