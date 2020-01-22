Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani meets Donald Trump in Davos

2020/01/22 | 15:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The US president also reminded that the Islamic State’s so-called caliphate had been “taken over 100 percent” in Iraq and Syria, as President Barzani noted that “we did defeat ISIS together.”

“We’ve had a tremendous relationship, and it’s great to be with you,” Trump concluded, shaking Barzani’s hand.

For his part, President Barzani thanked Trump for receiving the Kurdish delegation in Davos.



“As you said, you know we’ve been waiting a long time for that moment [to meet].



Thank you for your leadership, thank you for your support,” Barzani said.

“On behalf of the people in Kurdistan, I would like to express our thanks and gratitude for your leadership and your support.



Thank you.”

President Barzani was officially invited to attend the WEF from Jan.



21 to 24.

Aside from Trump, the Kurdish leader is expected to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several other world leaders, ministers, and high-ranking officials.

The WEF holds an annual meeting at the end of January.



This year’s summit is titled “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World,” with a focus on pressing global economic, political, and security issues.

President Barzani is expected to deliver a speech during a panel on Thursday called “An Unsettled Middle East.”