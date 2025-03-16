A vehicle procession in Homs streets celebrating 14th anniversary of blessed Syrian Revolution

2025-03-16 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Homs, SANA- As part of the celebrations marking the 14th anniversary of the blessed Syrian Revolution, the city of Homs witnessed a vehicle procession from Baba Amr neighborhood toward al-Khalidiya neighborhood, with around 75 vehicles participating. Several participants told a SANA reporter that the procession symbolizes the overwhelming joy of commemorating the revolution’s anniversary and …