2025-03-16 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Hama, SANA- In celebration of the 14th anniversary of the blessed Syrian Revolution, thousands gathered Saturday evening in Al-Assi Square in the city of Hama for a jubilant event under the banner: “Peace Prevails, Hope Renewed.” The crowd chanted slogans honoring the souls of the noble martyrs, whose immense sacrifices and remarkable heroism paved the …