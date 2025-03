2025-03-16 11:00:05 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- For the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s criminal and oppressive regime in Syria, Syrian citizens gathered in Umayyad Square in the capital, Damascus, to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the blessed revolution. This gathering affirmed the birth of a new Syria, free from oppression and tyranny. The celebration featured a …