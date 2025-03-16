Sharaa promises investigation into reports of mass killings in Syria’s coastal cities

2025-03-16 14:00:29 - From: Arab News

LATAKIA, Syria: The interim president of the Syrian Arab Republic on Sunday vowed accountability and an investigation after the killing of Alawite civilians triggered an international backlash against the worst violence since Bashar Assad’s overthrow. In its latest count, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said 973 Alawite civilians were killed in “executions” carried out by security personnel or pro-government fighters in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus since March 6.