Barzani Receives Delegation from Iraqi Parliament

2020/01/22 | 18:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Prominent Kurdish leader and the president of ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Wednesday received a group of Iraqi lawmakers from Nineveh province.Led by deputy parliament speaker Bashir Haddad, the MPs briefed Barzani on the current situation in Nineveh province and discussed the needs of the people, according to the readout of the meeting.The MPs appealed for Barzani’s support to secure a better future for the people of Nineveh who have already suffered dramatically between the years 2014 and 2017 when their areas fell into the hands of the Islamic State (IS).Barzani emphasized on the need for fostering peace and coexistence in the diverse areas of Nineveh province.The Iraqi lawmakers thanked the Kurdistan Region, its people, and the Peshmerga forces for helping the desperate people of Iraq during the war against IS.