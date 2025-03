2025-03-17 10:00:06 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, has conducted an inspection tour of the General Authority of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Hospital to review the workflow and ensure the availability of essential supplies. The tour covered the emergency, radiology, and central emergency laboratory departments, as well as the dialysis unit, clinics, intensive …