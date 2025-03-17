Leader Barzani, French Ambassador demand action on Iraq

2025-03-17 23:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the leader of the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani, and the French Ambassador to BaghdadPatrick Dorrell discussed Iraqi affairs, the latest regional developments, andthe peace process in Turkiye.

The KDP leader’s office announced in a statement that thediscussions also touched upon the visit of Mazloum Abdi and the delegation fromthe Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) to President Barzani.

The meeting addressed the steps involved in forming the 10thKurdish government cabinet, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and thepolitical process in Iraq. They also emphasized strengthening the historicrelations and friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples.

Leader Barzani reiterated his support for a peacefulresolution to the conflict in Turkiye.