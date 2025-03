2025-03-18 11:00:05 - From: SANA

Brussels, SANA- On the sidelines of the Brussels Donors Conference for Syria, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani hold bilateral meetings with the following figures: ?High Representative of the European Union, Kaya Kallas. ?UK Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer. ?UK Special Envoy to Syria, Anne Snow. ?UK Syrian Development Director, Peter McDermott. ? Norwegian …