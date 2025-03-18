Activities for children and adolescent at Culture Palace in Homs on 14th anniversary of Syrian revolution

2025-03-18 17:00:03 - From: SANA

Homs, SANA- Exhibitions and theatrical performances with the participation of children and adolescents in Ramadan activities hosted by the Culture Palace in Homs on the 14th anniversary of the blessed Syrian revolution. The activities, organized by the Homs Directorate of Culture in cooperation with Alrowwad Cultural and Arts Society, included an exhibition of drawings and …